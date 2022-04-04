KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Indiana Tech men’s volleyball team will be the number three seed for the 2022 NAIA National Championship as the national office released the official list of qualifiers, pods and schedule for the event.

Tech earned an automatic bid as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Tournament champion and is making its second straight appearance in the national tournament. The road to the red banner begins Tuesday, April 12 as the top seed in Pool C takes on 11th-seeded Georgetown College at 11 a.m. ET from the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. Following an off day the Warriors will battle sixth-seeded Benedictine University Mesa at 11 a.m. in the final match of pool play.

The four winners of the pools will advance to the national semifinals April 15 with the national championship match set for the following day.