Indiana Tech men’s soccer heading to NAIA national tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech men’s soccer team was one of 15 host sites for the 2019 NAIA National Championship Opening Round, presented by Select America, as the national office released the official list of qualifiers for the national tournament Monday.

The Warriors will make the first appearance in the national championship since 2009, and only their third trip to the tournament in program history on Friday afternoon against Vanguard University. It’s the first time in program history that Tech will be an Opening Round host. The third team in the Fort Wayne Bracket will the number four seed University of Mobile, who awaits the winner of Vanguard and Tech on Saturday afternoon. Game times will be determined later today.

The winner for the Fort Wayne Bracket will advance to the final site of the NAIA National Championship in Irvine, California which will take place December 2-7 at OC Great Park Soccer Stadium. For more information on the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship, visit here.

Game times have been set for 1 p.m. on Friday (Indiana Tech and Vanguard) and 5 p.m. Saturday (Mobile vs. winner of IT-VU).