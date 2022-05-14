PENSACOLA, Fla. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s perfect season was snapped after falling to Reinhardt, 11-5, in the NAIA men’s lacrosse championship. This is the second straight year the Warriors lost to Reinhardt in the national championship game.

Reinhardt struck first with a pair of goals in the first period before Indiana Tech got on the board. The Warriors would tie the game at 5-5 heading into the half thanks to late goals from Andrew Ryan and Louis Czech.

Reinhardt would score six unanswered goals in the second half to close out the game.

Indiana Tech finishes the 2022 season with an 18-1 record, a WHAC regular season and tournament title and NAIA runner-up finish.