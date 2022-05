FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech has checked off almost all of their goals this season. At this point in the season only one goal remains: winning a national championship.

The Warriors enter the NAIA national tournament with an undefeated record and ranked number one in the country. Indiana Tech also swept the WHAC regular season and tournament titles this season.

Indiana Tech opens the NAIA tournament against Benedictine College on May 11.