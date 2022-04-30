FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time in four seasons, Indiana Tech has won the WHAC men’s lacrosse tournament title after a 11-1 win over Siena Heights.

Louis Czech got the scoring started for the Warriors almost six minutes into the game. Indiana Tech went on to add four more goals in the first period.

Samuel Bodley led the team with three goals and a pair of assists.

Indiana Tech automatically qualifies for the NAIA men’s lacrosse tournament, which is held from May 11-14 in Pensacola, Fla.