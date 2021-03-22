Indiana Tech men’s hockey wins WHAC Championship in overtime thriller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech wins the WHAC Championship with a 2-1 overtime win over Aquinas earlier today.

It was a back-and-forth battle with the Warriors recorded eight shots in the first period while Aquinas had ten with neither team scoring in the first period. The Warriors were the first on the board in the second period at the 17:52 mark when Joel Holmberg scored from Alex Arnold and Filip Schultz for Tech to lead 1-0.

The Warriors held their 1-0 lead heading into the final period until the Saints scored at the 6:02 mark to tie the game 1-1.

Both teams took the defense up a notch to send the game into overtime. Aquinas received a penalty for too many men on the ice and Indiana Tech capitalized.

Matej Krasny scored from Cam Chabot and Zach Bennet to win the Warriors the WHAC Championship.

Bryson Linenburg earned the win in the net with 19 saves while Schultz went 11-for-24 in faceoffs and Chabot was 10-for-23.

The Warriors are now headed to the ACHA Division 1 Nationals that will begin on Friday, April 16th.