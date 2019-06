Indiana Tech knocked out of NAIA World Series Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LEWISTON, Idaho - Indiana Tech won its first game at the NAIA World Series with an extra inning walk-off, but turnabout appeared to be fairplay in Lewiston as the Warriors were eliminated in extra innings by Southeastern University on Monday afternoon.

Tech fell to Southeastern 6-5 in 10 innings thanks to a sac fly in the top of the tenth.

Indiana Tech ends the season with a 42-16-1 overall record.