FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WHAC Women’s Basketball Tournament title belongs to the Rochester University as top-seeded Indiana Tech fell to the visiting Warriors 69-66 in the championship game Monday night at the Schaefer Center.

Indiana Tech falls to 26-5 overall and now awaits the draw for the NAIA National Tournament.

Kyra Whitaker tallied 22 points to lead Indiana Tech while Genevieve Decker added 14 points. Erika Foy tallied a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.