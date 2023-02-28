FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the WHAC regular season title the Warriors of Indiana Tech couldn’t complete the championship sweep as Tech fell to visiting Madonna University 96-83 in the men’s conference tournament title game on Tuesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Josh Kline led Indiana Tech with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Corey McKinney added 15 points while Leo High School graduate Blake Davison chipped in with 14.

Madonna is coached by northeast Indiana native Noel Emenhiser.

The Warriors now await the draw for the upcoming NAIA National Tournament.