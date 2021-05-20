Indiana Tech falls in title game of Marion bracket at NAIA Tournament

MARION, Ind. – The Indiana Tech baseball season comes to a close as the Warriors fall to #1 Oklahoma Wesleyan 12-4 in the final game of the NAIA Opening Round.

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead once again scoring three in the first inning and one in the second. In the top of the fourth inning, with two outs Christian De Los Santos singled past the short stop to be the first base runner of the inning. Mike Snyder then hit a single to third base that advanced De Los Santos to second. Manuel Ascanio hit a ball to shallow left field to score De Los Santos to get Indiana Tech on the board.

Oklahoma Wesleyan scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 10-1 over the Warriors and then added two more in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 11 (12-1). The Warriors did not give up. In the top of the eighth, Tech had two outs and Spenser McGhee started the rally with a single to left centerfield. De Los Santos then singled to third base to move McGhee to second. Snyder then doubled to deep right centerfield to score both McGhee and De Los Santos and get the Warriors within nine (12-3).

In the top of the ninth, Jacob Daftari stepped up to the plate at the lead off batter for the inning and hit a solo home run over the left field fence. The Warriors were unable to score any more runs and fell to the #1 seed 12-4.

Tech had five pitchers appear during the game, starting with Ben Lambert who pitched 1.2 innings with one strikeout followed by Jacob Howe who pitched 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Tyler Stacy appeared on the mound before Ryan Troxel came in to pitch 0.2 innings. Kris Massey ended the game for Tech pitching 3.0 innings.

De Los Santos went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs while Snyder went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.