FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lourdes shocked Indiana Tech, 89-79, to knock the Warriors out of the WHAC Tournament.

After being tied at 40 at halftime, Lourdes outscored Indiana Tech, 49-39 in the second half.

Blake Davison led the Warriors with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Rog Stein and Lucas Lehrman also finished in double figures.

Indiana Tech will wait to see if they are seeded in the upcoming NAIA tournament.