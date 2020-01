FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech men’s volleyball team played the school’s first match in almost 50 years but the Warriors fell at home to D-1 Belmont Abbey College on Thursday night 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-12).

Head coach Kyle Shondell’s team will be back in action Tuesday when they host Trine at 7:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Center.

Tech had a men’s volleyball program from the mid-sixties to 1973, but just restarted the program this season.