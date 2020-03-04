Indiana Tech completes WHAC title sweep with tournament crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 10-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team completed the sweep of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) titles Tuesday evening as they defeated Lawrence Technological University, 70-61, to win its second straight WHAC Tournament title inside the Schaefer Center.

Emma Wolfe led all players with 19 points while Rachel Bell tied her career-high in scoring with 17 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Emma Tuominen had 10 points and seven rebounds while Alexis Hill had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Lawrence Tech got out to a 4-0 lead over the Warriors, who didn’t crack the scoreboard until the 7:33 mark of the first quarter, but went on a 7-2 run over the next minute to take a 7-6 lead. Fort Wayne native and Homestead High School product Teryn Kline went on a 6-0 run by herself thought to put the Blue Devils back on top while the visitors held an 18-15 lead at the end of the period.

The Blue Devils pushed the lead up to five points to start the second quarter, but the Warriors went on a 9-2 run to go up 24-22 with 4:40 remaining in the first half. LTU tried to get the lead back, but was unable to get on the top side of the scoreboard despite cutting the deficit down to a single point three different times in the final 3:30 as the Orange and Black led 31-29 at the half.

The two Techs stood toe-to-toe in the third in the title fight with four ties and two lead changes. Bell broke out for nine of her 17 points in the quarter, including a big and-one play to put the hosts back on top at 40-38 with 4:19 to go in the period. A pair of free throws from Kyra Whitaker pushed the lead to 46-41 with 44 seconds on the clock to hold a five-point lead to go into the final quarter of play.

Tech pushed ahead in the fourth quarter as they began to flex their offensive prowess by going 7-13 from the floor, with Wolfe scoring nine of her 19 points in the period. LTU cut the deficit down to 54-51 with 5:21 to go in the game, but the Warriors responded with an 11-4 run to push the lead up to 11 points that was highlighted by a triple from Wolfe with a minute remaining on the clock to give the Orange and Black the double-digit lead and seal the victory for the hosts.

Tech (29-4) now turn its attention to the NAIA Division II National Championship, set for March 11-17 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Warriors will find out their opponent on Wednesday, March 4 with the NAIA Selection Show, which will be broadcast at the NAIA Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.