Indiana Tech chops down Foresters in 61-50 win to open season

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After posting a 27-3 overall record last season the Indiana Tech basketball team picked up where it left off on Wednesday night at Platt Arena as the visiting Warriors bested Huntington University 61-50 in the season opener for both teams.

Tech was led by Emma Tuominen with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Erika Foy racked up 9 points and 11 boards. Kyra Whitaker chipped in with 12 points, Eileen Salisbury had 9, while Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews posted 8 points.

Logan Rowles paced a balanced Huntington attack as the lone scorer in double figures with 13 points. Konnor Gambrell added 9 points for HU.