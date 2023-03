KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Indiana Tech is moving on the NAIA’s Elite Eight as the Warriors downed Jamestown (N.D.) 61-51 Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Tech was led by Rog Stein with 17 points. Leo High School grad Blake Davison added nine for the Warriors, who improve to 30-4 overall.

Indiana Tech advances to face Morningside (Iowa)/Arizona Christian on Wednesday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.