FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Bethel 17-7 in the opening round of the WHAC women’s lacrosse tournament on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to the semifinals on Thursday at top-seeded Lawrence Tech.

The fourth-seeded Warriors were led by Abby Barkdull with seven goals and one assist while Brooke Buhr added four goals and two assists. Halli Reihard tallied a team-high six assists to go with two goals, while Faith Donally chipped in three goals and an assist.