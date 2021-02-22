Indiana Tech basketball takes Sunday series against Lourdes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Men’s and Women’s Indiana Tech basketball teams picked up wins in the regular season home-finale against Lourdes on Sunday.
The Lady Warriors didn’t have much resistance, Indiana Tech dominated down the streach and picked up a 63-41 win.
The Men’s team ended the last game on their home-court with a bang! Grant Smith hit a last second three to give the Warriors a one-point win, 81-80.
Up next, both the men and women teams wrap up the regular season at Siena Heights on Tuesday.