Indiana Tech basketball takes Sunday series against Lourdes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team's 14th-annual Pink Out contest on Friday, February 19 ended with a win for the Mastodons as they beat the Robert Morris Colonials 71-67.

The game served as the women's basketball representation for the 2021 Pink Week, which is the platform the Purdue Fort Wayne athletic programs are using to raise funds to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation.

Shayla Sellers had a career-high 21 points, including six points in the fourth quarter to hold on down the stretch. Sellers also had seven rebounds.

Hannah Hess opened up the scoring for Purdue Fort Wayne in her first game back after injury, as she knocked in a triple after faking out a defender at the top of the arc. Riley Ott made a tough layup shortly after this to even the score at five. Sierra Bell went on a run of her own midway through the first quarter, knocking in a deep two-pointer, then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play. She hit another deep two to preface Ott's 3-pointer that gave the Mastodons a 17-11 edge.

Sellers scored first in the second quarter with a quick-release mid-range jumper from the left side. A few minutes later, Rylie Parker found Aubrey Stupp in the paint, who pump faked to lose her defender for the easy lay-in. Sellers followed it up with a pair of consecutive triples after this to help push the Mastodons' lead to 11. Hess scored on a wide-open triple shortly before the Mastodons forced a shot clock violation, then pushed the pace to find Sellers open for another 3-pointer. The sophomore guard had 13 points before the halftime break.