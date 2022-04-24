FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech put on an offensive showcase in their final home games of the regular season, topping Lourdes in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Tied at eight apiece in game one, Tristan Osika hit a walk-off double to left field, bringing home Tristan McGinn to clinch the 9-8 win. Osika went 3-of-4 in game one, hitting a solo home run in the second inning along with his game-winning at-bat.

The bats continued to fly in game two, with Indiana Tech holding off a late rally by Lourdes to secure a 21-15 win. Four Warriors homered in the second game, with Mike Snyder going yard twice.

Indiana Tech wraps up the regular season with a doubleheader at Saint Francis Illinois on Tuesday, a road game at Manchester on Wednesday and a doubleheader at Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.