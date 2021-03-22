Indiana Tech baseball splits the double-header in conference opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball opened conference play today with a doubleheader against Michigan Dearborn where the Warriors split with the Wolverines winning the second game 12-2 in eight innings.

In the first game, Dearborn scored two runs in the first inning and continued to score in almost all innings but two while holding the Warriors scoreless. Tech came alive in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Snyder hit a solo home run to get the Warriors on the board. Christian De Los Santos then doubled before Ashtin Moxey hit a home run to score two more runs for the Warriors. Tech ran out of steam and dropped the first game 10-3.

Moxey went 1-for-2 at the plate with one run and two RBIs while De Los Santos was 1-for-3 with one run. Charles Dunavan took the loss on the mound with six strikeouts.

In the second game the Warriors scored first in the bottom of the first. Patterson worked to get on base and Yeshua Saint singled to put runners at first and second with no outs. Snyder then singled to score Patterson from second for the first run of the game. Tech kept going when Saint was on third and Snyder was on second. Moxey put the ball in play to cause an error but scored both Snyder and Saint to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

The Wolverines scored in the top of the third before the Warriors notched three more runs in the bottom of the third with Snyder, Spenser McGhee, and Micah O’Donnell all crossing home plate. In the bottom of the fourth McGhee hit a solo home run to extend the Warriors lead 7-1. No one scored again until the top of the seventh when Michigan Dearborn put up another run to get within five.

In the bottom of the seventh, McGhee walked and Reese Olden reached first on an error. O’Donnell then stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run home run to put the Warriors ahead 10-2 with two innings left to play. In the bottom of the eighth, the Warriors struck again with a single from McGhee followed by Olden working for a walk to have runners at first and second with no outs. O’Donnell was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Ritson walked to score McGhee followed by De Los Santos hitting a single to score Olden and earn Tech the 12-2 mercy win after eight innings.

O’Donnell was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs and four RBIs while McGhee was 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs. Snyder went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI while Saint was 2-for-4 with one run. McGhee, O’Donnell, and Jayden Reed all recorded stolen bases. Hayes Sturtsman earned the win pitching six innings with eight strikeouts.

Tech is back on the field Wednesday, March 24th when they travel to IU-Kokomo for a doubleheader.