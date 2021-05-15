Indiana Tech baseball seeded #5 in NAIA opening round starting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s baseball team was seeded fifth in the 2021 NAIA Opening Round.

Tech claimed the fifth seed in the NAIA Opening Round after going 31-25 on the season and 16-6 in the conference.

The Warriors earned the automatic bid by winning the WHAC regular-season championship.

Tech will be traveling to Marion, Indiana for the opening round where Indiana Wesleyan is hosting.

The Warriors are set to face #4 Olivet Nazarene in their first game for a rematch from earlier in the season.

Earlier this season the Warriors played Olivet Nazarene is a three-game series where the Warriors won one of three.

Tech has since won 28 games.

Also in their pool are #2 Indiana Wesleyan, #3 Columbia (Mo.) and #1 Oklahoma Wesleyan.