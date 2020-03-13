Closings and Delays
Indiana Tech Athletics Cancels Spring Sports Due to COVID-19 Impact

College Sports

by: Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics is cancelling all contests and practices, effective midnight Saturday March 14, for the remainder of the spring semester due to the impact of COVID-19. The decision was made in conjunction with university leadership and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC), which canceled all spring events starting Saturday.

This decision does not affect the university timeframe for online-only classes, which currently runs March 16-30.

For more information on COVID-19 and its impact at Indiana Tech, visit the university’s coronavirus response page here.

