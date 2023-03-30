FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2023 Don Meyer National Coach of the Year given to the top NAIA coach in the country resides in the Summit City, as Indiana Tech’s Ted Albert was announced as the winner on Thursday.

Indiana Tech advanced to the NAIA Final Four for the first time in program history, falling 73-71 to the College of Idaho in the national championship game.

Albert and the Warriors dedicated the season to Albert’s cousin, who is battling kidney cancer.

In his sixth season leading the Warriors program, Albert’s squad finished 32-5, including a 18-2 mark in WHAC play. The Warriors won the regular season conference title and Albert was tabbed the WHAC Coach of the Year for the third time.