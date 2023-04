FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Top-seeded Indiana Tech bested Lawrence Tech 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18) in the WHAC semifinals on Friday night at the Schaefer Center as the Warriors have advance to the title match of the conference tournament.

Daynte Stewart tallied 15 kills to lead the Warriors to the win.

The Warriors advance to the WHAC title game on Saturday at the Schaefer Center against Loudres University/Cornerstone University at 1 p.m.