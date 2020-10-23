Indiana Tech adds former Indiana Miss Softball Rethlake to coaching staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech softball program has added former standout Erin Rethlake as an assistant coach for the 2021 season, head coach Stephanie Zimny announced.

Rethlake has a lengthy list of accomplishments on the diamond as the Huntington, Indiana native was a standout for Huntington North High School and the University of Kentucky. She helped the Vikings win four sectional titles, four regional titles and one semi-state title while powering the team to a state runner-up finish in 2014. She was named Miss Indiana Softball was a senior and earned the Indiana Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award as a junior.

A pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the Wildcats, she was named the Kentucky Freshman of the Year in 2015 and earned team Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior. She received the Blue Heart Award as a senior and was named to the All-SEC Academic Team all four years. In 205 career games she batted .259 with 107 hits, seven double and one triple while recording 32 walks and driving in 34 runs. Over 79 career appearances in the circle she made 36 starts, going 26-13, and posted a 2.62 ERA in 272 innings of work while striking out 217 batters.

She graduated from Kentucky in 2018 with a degree in Special Education – Moderate to Severe Disabilities.