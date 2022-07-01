BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Before Indiana can prove they’re among the best in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers will go through a juggernaut of a non-conference schedule.
On Friday, Indiana released the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team. Before the games start to count, IU will host Marian University and Saint Francis for a pair of exhibition matchups.
The Hoosiers open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Morehead State. Indiana’s first road game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at Xavier as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Following a road trip to Cincinnati, Indiana will face Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other key matchups include a home game against North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a neutral site game against Arizona in Las Vegas, and a road game at Kansas.
Indiana’s Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date.
Scroll below for Indiana’s full non-conference schedule:
- Oct. 29 vs Marian (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs Saint Francis (Exhibition)
- Nov. 7 vs Morehead State
- Nov. 10 vs Bethune Cookman
- Nov. 18 at Xavier
- Nov. 20 vs Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 23 vs Little Rock
- Nov. 25 vs Jackson State
- Nov. 30 vs North Carolina
- Dec. 10 vs Arizona at Las Vegas
- Dec. 17 at Kansas
- Dec. 20 vs Elon
- Dec. 23 vs Kennesaw State