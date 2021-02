FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s all-time leading-scorer in college basketball and all-time winningest-coach at Huntington University Steve Platt has lost his battle with cancer.

Coach Platt’s legacy will forever be showcased. His jersey is retired in the arena named after him at Huntington University, but beyond basketball he’ll be remembered as the husband, father and grandfather he was to his family.

A true Hall of Famer, coach Steve Platt was 73.