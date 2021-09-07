Indiana coach helping to build weight room at dad’s school

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana football coach Tom Allen is donating money to build a weight room at a small college where his father played the sport.

FILE- In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Indiana coach Tom Allen reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

The Tom Allen Weight Room will be part of the Johnson Memorial Health Athletic Annex at Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana.

Allen’s father, who has the same name, played football at Franklin in the late 1950s.

He persuaded his coach to add weight training equipment, which turned out to be a bale of hay and concrete blocks.

Nearly 44% of Franklin students participate in sports.

The current weight room was booked for team training nearly every day of the week last year.