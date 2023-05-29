LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – When the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off in Lexington, there will be a healthy dose of Hoosier flavor in this year’s regional.

On Monday, the NCAA revealed Indiana and Ball State are seeded in the Lexington regional for the upcoming tournament. Indiana is seeded third, while Ball State is seeded fourth.

The Hoosiers completed their 2023 regular season with a 41-18 record, including a 16-8 record in Big Ten play. IU also features a pair of northeast Indiana natives, Homestead grad Carter Mathison and East Noble grad Brayden Risedorph.

Meanwhile, Ball State finished with a 36-21 record, including a MAC Tournament title that clinched an auto bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Hoosiers open NCAA Tournament play against 2-seed West Virginia on Friday at 7 p.m. Before that game, Ball State will face top seed Kentucky at 1 p.m.