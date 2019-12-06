Indiana, Allen agree to new 7-year contract

by: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – The Indiana Hoosiers and football coach Tom Allen have agreed to a new seven-year contract.

The deal is worth an average of $3.9 million per year. It comes after the Hoosiers posted their first eight-win season since 1993.

They will have an opportunity to tie the school’s single-season win record if they win their first bowl game since 1991.

The compensation for the first three years on the contract are fully guaranteed. Allen took over a coach in December 2016 following the firing of Kevin Wilson.

