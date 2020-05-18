Indiana adds another top guard to 2020 recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers have signed Khristian Lander, who was expected to be one of the nation’s top-rated point guards in next season’s recruiting class.

But coach Archie Miller says the 6-foot-2 point guard will reclassify so he can play basketball this fall.

Lander is from Evansville and joins Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway as the third major in-state recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.

Leal was named the IndyStar Mr. Basketball last month.

Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on The Associated Press all-state team.

Indiana also has signed Jordan Geronimo of New Hampshire.

