SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge is set for this coming season, and both the Notre Dame men and women will play on the road for the inaugural event.

New head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his team will play at South Carolina on November 28 at 7 p.m.

The Irish women will head to Tennessee on November 29 at 5 p.m. in a battle of historic programs.