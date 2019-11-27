HU’s Stoffel named National Athlete of the Year

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – The awards continue to pile up for HU junior Hannah Stoffel as she was recently tabbed the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Women’s National Athlete of the Year.
She is the first female athlete of the year in program history. The Huntington native brought an individual title back to her hometown last Friday at the 2019 NAIA Cross Country Championships where she clocked in 17:18 – 16 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
Stoffel won four other titles this year including the Crossroads League Championships, Bethel Invitational, the Rumble in the Fort and the IWU Twilight Invitational. Throughout the season the IU transfer set five new course records and improved her 5K best by 54 seconds.