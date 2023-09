NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The Vann Hunt era of Manchester football is underway, but the Spartans were shut out, 27-0, by North Park at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

After North Park took an early 3-0 lead, Manchester surrendered a touchdown late in the first quarter to let the Vikings take control for good.

Manchester looks to bounce back next Saturday against Alma. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.