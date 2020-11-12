Huntley has career night to lead Ball State over EMU

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Huntley had a career-high 204 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 1-yard score with 6 seconds to play, and Ball State beat Eastern Michigan 38-31. Preston Hutchinson’s third touchdown run for the Eagles tied it a 31-all with 4:12 to play but Ball State (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) answered with an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped when Huntley scored on an off-tackle run. Drew Plitt finished 22-of-31 passing for 232 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals. Hutchinson completed 17 of 29 passes for 250 yards and a score and added 17 carries for 103 yards Eastern Michigan (0-2, 0-2 Mid-American Conference).