HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Addy Wiley didn’t have to win a race to add to her trophy case this past week.

Wiley was named the NAIA Female National Scholar Track Athlete for both the NAIA Women’s Indoor and Outdoor season by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Huntington North grad recently finished fifth in the 1500 meter race at the US Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

This past season as a freshman at Huntington University, Wiley won seven NAIA national titles over the indoor and outdoor seasons combined.