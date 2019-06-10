Huntington’s McCutcheon honored by NAIA

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – The awards continue to pile up for Huntington University junior Alex McCutcheon as he was recently tabbed an Honorable Mention All-American by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as announced last week. The southpaw was one of just two Crossroads League players to earn All-America honors. Caleb Eder of IWU was the only other league foe to claim a national spot – also on the HM team.

McCutcheon has proven himself one of the elite pitchers in the nation. His name appears eight times in the final NAIA individual rankings highlighted by finishing 25th in hits allowed per nine (6.38), 27th in opponent batting average (.200) and 28th in earned run average (2.51). The Huntington native collected nine wins against three losses this past spring. He tossed 79.0 innings during which he gave up 56 hits, 28 runs, 22 of which were earned, and 30 walks while striking out 99.

Earlier this season, McCutcheon was voted the league’s Pitcher of the Year, a first in program history, and garnered the CL’s Gold Glove accolades on the bump. McCutcheon helped guide the Foresters (26-16) to a regular season conference championship this year as well as trip to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.