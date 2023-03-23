HUNTINGTON, Ind. – With the books closed on another Forester basketball season, the awards continue to pile up for Huntington University senior Zach Goodline. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced its 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-American honorees with Goodline one of 12 players to earn First Team praises.



Goodline, a Coloma, Mich. (Coloma HS) native, filled the stat sheet night after night for Alford’s crew. The 6-1 point guard led his team in scoring by pouring in 20.9 points a night in addition to averaging a team-leading 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His 20.9 ppg ranked him 14th among his NAIA peers in scoring.

Goodline was the only member of the conference to receive First Team All-American accolades and is the first Forester since Caleb Kennedy in 2012 to claim a spot on the top tier. Grace’s Elijah Malone was named to the Second Team as the only other player in the CL to be tabbed an All-American.



As one of the craftiest scorers in the league, Goodline earned the respect of the Crossroads League coaches to be voted the 2023 CL Player of the Year. With a year to go, Goodline has scored 1760 points in green and white which currently places him 15th on HU’s all-time scoring list.



Goodline and crew finished the year with an overall record of 24-8. The Foresters, ranked 15th in the final poll, put the finishing touches on a memorable season by making their second straight trip to the NAIA National Tournament.