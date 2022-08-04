HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 38 seasons and 920 wins with the Huntington University baseball program, Mike Frame has announced his retirement from coaching.

WANE-TV documented Frame’s career and recent health issues in May.

Frame has seen a great deal of success leading the Foresters, posting an overall record of 920-754. He’s ranked 27th in NAIA baseball coaching history in all-time wins.

The Foresters have had 23 winning seasons under Frame and have won a conference regular season title or conference tournament title 17 times. He’s had seven players go on to play professionally and been selected conference coach of the year seven times.

A 1983 Huntington University graduate, Frame was inducted into the Huntington University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 and is also a members of the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame and the Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.