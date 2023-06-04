NASHVILLE (WANE) – After winning two NAIA National Championships in her freshman season at Huntington University, Huntington North grad Addy Wiley continues to push past her limits.

On Saturday, the distance runner set a new personal best in the 1500 meter run with a time of 4:03.22 at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville. According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, that’s the second fastest time recorded by a collegiate athlete. Wiley’s time was also the fastest in the field.

Wiley also meets the qualifying mark for the World Outdoor National Championships, which are scheduled for August.