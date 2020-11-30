Huntington University not allowing fans, media until 2021

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – With the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Huntington County, the County Health Department is recommending limiting all unnecessary gatherings of more than 50 people.

Therefore, as of November 30, 2020, Huntington University will not be permitting spectators or media at home basketball games through the end of December.

Huntington University will reevaluate the policy based on available information from the university, athletic governing bodies and local, state and federal authorities and make changes as we are able for January and February. All games will continue to be streamed online free of charge at https://www.youtube.com/user/HuntingtonUniversity/playlists.