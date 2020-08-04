Huntington University moving forward with fall sports

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Huntington University has announced it will move forward with fall athletics along with its Crossroads League peers with several adjustments based on the guidelines established by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). As announced by the NAIA last week, all fall 2020 national championships have been moved to the spring of 2021. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Tuesday, July 28 to postpone the national championships in cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball to spring 2021. This decision still allow NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

After thoughtful planning and discussions, the Crossroads League Council of Presidents has decided to move forward with a fall season of competition. Return-to-play protocols across the league will be put into place with student-athletes’ health and safety top priority. As determined by the NAIA, the practice start date for all sports is August 15 while September 5 marks the official competition start date. Stay up to date with Forester athletics at www.huathletics.com.