HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington men’s basketball is heading to the Crossroads League tournament title game after holding off 7-seed Taylor, 73-70, on Saturday afternoon.

Lane Sparks provided a huge spark in scoring for the Foresters, dropping a team-high 28 points. Zach Goodline added 20 on 7-of-19 shooting.

Tied at 69 with just over two and a half minutes remaining, Sparks drilled a jumper to give Huntington the lead for good.

Huntington will visit top seed Grace in Tuesday’s championship game, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.