HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington men’s and women’s basketball defended home court with a pair of wins over Crossroads League rival Saint Francis on Saturday.

The Foresters’ women’s team survived in overtime with a 75-73 win, while the men pulled away for a 79-69 win over Saint Francis.

Garrett High School grad Bailey Kelham led Huntington women’s basketball (4-4, 2-1) with 24 points on 7-of-9 made field goals. Olivia Raby added 20, while Emily Seboe scored 11. Ally Madden led Saint Francis (8-3, 1-2) with 23 points, while Carroll High School grad Emily Parrett dropped 16. Chloe McKnight also finished in double figures with 10.

In the men’s matchup, Zach Goodline led the way for Huntington (4-5, 1-2) with 19 points. Churubusco grads Landen Jordan and Jackson Paul added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Luke Almodovar led Saint Francis (7-3, 2-1) with 25 points. Blackhawk Christian grad Zane Burke added 16 and Woodlan grad Joe Reidy dropped 10 points.