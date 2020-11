SOUTH BEND, Ind. - University of Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes and wide receiver Ben Skowronek have been named to the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List. The award recognizes college football student-athletes each season from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury or illness.

Hayes, now a graduate student, was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury four games into the 2019 season. Entering 2020, Hayes was named a captain at the beginning of the season, and has totaled 11 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks so far in 2020. At Georgia Tech, Hayes totaled 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, both career-high single-game marks. Both forced fumbles came on the sacks. Hayes’ two forced fumbles tie for the most in a single game among all FBS players this season, and he was the only player in the Power 5 to reach the mark over the weekend. He was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Pro Football Focus Defensive MVP of the Week.