Huntington rallies to bounce Saint Francis from Crossroads League Tournament

Lauren McBryar‘s 3-pointer was the only fourth-quarter bucket for the University of Saint Francis women’s basketball team in the 67-62 loss to Huntington in Round 1 of the Crossroads League Tournament Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

No. 10 USF was led by Sidney Crowe who hit 3-of-4 from three-point range and had team-high 13 points. Kara Gerka chipped in 11 points and Cassidy Crawford 10. Savannah Buck finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals to go with her five points.

Huntington shot 22 more attempts from the field than Saint Francis. Lady Forester Sarah Fryman led all scorers with 29 points, 25 of those in the second half.

KEY STATISTICS

Steals: USF 6, HU 13

Turnovers: USF 21, HU 10

Field Goal %: USF 57.4, HU 36.2

3-point %: USF 44.4, HU 7.7

Rebounds: USF 25, HU 41

IN THE CROSSROADS LEAGUE

#1 Marian will host #6 Huntington while #2 Taylor will host #4 Indiana Wesleyan on Friday.

NEXT TIME OUT

NAIA D2 Women’s National Tournament March 11-17

JASON RIDGE HEAD COACHING FACTS

Season at USF in 2019-20 – 5th

Overall Record: 93-62

Conference Record: 56-35

Conference Tournament Record – 4-5

20-win seasons – 2



