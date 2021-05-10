Huntington North grad Kaylor transferring from MSU to Ball State

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North graduate Damon Kaylor is heading back to his home state as the offensive lineman announced his intention to transfer from Michigan State to Ball State.

Kaylor signed with Michigan State in December of 2018 and arrived on campus in time for spring football in 2019. He did not play in a game for the Spartans in 2019 or 2020.

Kaylor was recruited to Michigan State by Mark Dantonio and his staff, but D’Antonio retired in February of 2020 and was replaced by Mel Tucker as the Spartans’ head coach.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds Kaylor was a standout player for the Vikings of Huntington North. He was voted to the 2018 Fab 15 by area coaches.