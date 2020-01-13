Huntington North grad Fryman tabbed Crossroads League POTW

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – For the third time this season, Huntington senior Sarah Fryman was tabbed the Crossroads League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced earlier this afternoon.

Fryman led a Forester squad that went 2-0 on the week which included netting 30 points in addition to posting seven rebounds and four assists in HU’s 83-71 win over #RV Mount Vernon.

The 5-9 forward followed up that performance by registering 27 points and nine rebounds in a 71-63 decision over Bethel on Saturday. For the week, Fryman averaged 28.5 points and 8.0 rebounds.

She shot over 50.0 percent from the field and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the line. The 22nd-ranked Foresters currently boast a 15-3 overall record which includes a 4-2 record in CL action.

HU hits the road on Wednesday for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off with #RV Indiana Wesleyan.