Huntington native Rethlake named head softball coach for Foresters

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: UK Athletics

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Erin Rethlake won Indiana’s Miss Softball award in 2014 as a senior at Huntington North High School. Now, the Huntington native is coming home to be a head coach as Rethlake has been tabbed to lead the Huntington University Foresters softball program.

Rethlake takes over a program that went 25-29 last season. She is HU’s 12th head softbll coach.

Rethlake most recently served as an assistant coach at Indiana Tech. She’s also been a coach in the travel softball circuit with the Indiana Shock.

Prior to coaching Rethlake was a standout player at the University of Kentucky.

Per Huntington University:

“As a senior at Huntington North Rethlake was named Miss Indiana Softball for her dominance in the circle where she accumulated a 13-2 record which included a 0.80 ERA and 138 strikeouts. Over the course of her prep career, Rethlake’s resume also includes securing a pair of First Team All-Conference and All-State badges and collecting four sectional titles, four regional titles, a semi-state title and a state runner-up title. As a junior, the HNHS standout posted a 23-1 record and a 0.18 ERA in the circle, compiling 317 strikeouts against just 23 walks. She added a .486 batting average with 14 homeruns and 36 RBI and for her efforts was named the Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year. As a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the Wildcats, Rethlake was tabbed her team’s Freshman of the Year and went on to earn Defensive Player of the Year accolades as a junior and senior. As a LHP, she wrapped up her time in blue and white with 26 wins to her name, a 2.68 ERA and 216 strikeouts while giving up 218 hits and 104 earned runs. Offensively, she finished her career with 106 hits, 35 RBI and 38 stolen bases.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss