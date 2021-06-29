Huntington native Rethlake named head softball coach for Foresters

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Erin Rethlake won Indiana’s Miss Softball award in 2014 as a senior at Huntington North High School. Now, the Huntington native is coming home to be a head coach as Rethlake has been tabbed to lead the Huntington University Foresters softball program.

Rethlake takes over a program that went 25-29 last season. She is HU’s 12th head softbll coach.

Rethlake most recently served as an assistant coach at Indiana Tech. She’s also been a coach in the travel softball circuit with the Indiana Shock.

Prior to coaching Rethlake was a standout player at the University of Kentucky.

Per Huntington University:

“As a senior at Huntington North Rethlake was named Miss Indiana Softball for her dominance in the circle where she accumulated a 13-2 record which included a 0.80 ERA and 138 strikeouts. Over the course of her prep career, Rethlake’s resume also includes securing a pair of First Team All-Conference and All-State badges and collecting four sectional titles, four regional titles, a semi-state title and a state runner-up title. As a junior, the HNHS standout posted a 23-1 record and a 0.18 ERA in the circle, compiling 317 strikeouts against just 23 walks. She added a .486 batting average with 14 homeruns and 36 RBI and for her efforts was named the Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year. As a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the Wildcats, Rethlake was tabbed her team’s Freshman of the Year and went on to earn Defensive Player of the Year accolades as a junior and senior. As a LHP, she wrapped up her time in blue and white with 26 wins to her name, a 2.68 ERA and 216 strikeouts while giving up 218 hits and 104 earned runs. Offensively, she finished her career with 106 hits, 35 RBI and 38 stolen bases.”