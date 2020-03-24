Huntington native Fryman becomes hometown hoops hero

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Sarah Fryman has gone from being a high school hoops hero to a hometown All-American as the senior at Huntington University recently was tabbed an NAIA DII First Team All-American.

A standout a Huntington North High School, Fryman decided to stay home and signed to play for the Foresters in college. This past season as a senior for HU she tallied 23.1 points a game – second-most in the country in NAIA DII women’s hoops.

She finished with 1,910 points in her college career, ranking her third in HU history.

Also tabbed the Crossroads League Player of the Year, Fryman added a team-best 7.4 rebounds a game as a senior to go with shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line, second-best in the country.

A marketing and sports management major, Fryman is scheduled to graduate this spring.