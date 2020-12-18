Huntington hangs on to beat Indiana Tech

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University hung on to beat Indiana Tech 74-73 as the Warriors missed the potential game-winning jumper on the baseline as time expired Thursday night at Platt Arena.

Huntington moves to 8-2 overall with the win. Zach Goodline led the Foresters with 19 points. Spencer Ballinger added 16 points while Peyton West chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana Tech falls to 6-5 overall with the loss. Rog Stein paced the Warriors with 19 points and 13 boards. Grant Smith and Josh Kline added 14 points apiece for Tech.